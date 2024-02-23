AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 343 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

