AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.24. 21,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

