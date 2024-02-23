AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.96. 109,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,919. The company has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

