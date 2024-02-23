AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 4,931 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 752.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.62. 11,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,322. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

