AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 203,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,585. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

