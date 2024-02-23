AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,156. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

