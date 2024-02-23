AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 50,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,932. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

