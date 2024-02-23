AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 292.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 30,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,757. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.