AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $953.25. 78,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,592. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $959.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $699.65. The company has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

