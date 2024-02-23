AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 387.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 426.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 295.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 398.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 281,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 225,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 448.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,267. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

