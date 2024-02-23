AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 9,021 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 368.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,165. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

