Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

