Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Allegion also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

ALLE stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.57.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Allegion by 1,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 293,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 475.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

