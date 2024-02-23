Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Allegion stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.53. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allegion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 225,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

