Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after buying an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $56,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

