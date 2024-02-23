Algert Global LLC Sells 8,030 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.51% of American Assets Trust worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 1,110,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after buying an additional 715,429 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,343,000 after buying an additional 609,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

AAT opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.05.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.