Algert Global LLC Sells 56,343 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,343 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 154.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 8,380.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 495,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

