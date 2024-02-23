Algert Global LLC Sells 36,260 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

