Algert Global LLC Sells 250,530 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,530 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 52.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Flex by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Flex by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 460,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

