Algert Global LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of NewMarket worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $16,953,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $619.19 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $334.36 and a 52-week high of $621.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.