Algert Global LLC Sells 17,047 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC opened at $127.61 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

