Algert Global LLC Purchases 78,993 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 117.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of Air Lease worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AL opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

