Algert Global LLC Purchases 12,780 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.46% of Veritex worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 219.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 696,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 750.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 616,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 429.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 546,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after acquiring an additional 428,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of VBTX opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

