Algert Global LLC Purchases 11,294 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First BanCorp. by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 214,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,033 shares of company stock worth $3,206,679. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FBP stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.