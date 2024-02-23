Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forestar Group stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

