Algert Global LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

