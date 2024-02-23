Algert Global LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

