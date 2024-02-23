Algert Global LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.16.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.