Algert Global LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

SF opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Report on SF

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.