Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the period.
FCN stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.11.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
