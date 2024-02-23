Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

