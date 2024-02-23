Algert Global LLC Buys 8,100 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.28% of ePlus worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ePlus by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,087,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 4,840.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,229,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ePlus by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.19. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

