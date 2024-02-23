Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,122 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of OneMain worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $46.50 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

