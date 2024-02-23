Algert Global LLC Acquires 141,776 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 122.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141,776 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.5 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

