Algert Global LLC Acquires 12,579 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE AIRC opened at $31.20 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.