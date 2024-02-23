Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $78.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alarm.com traded as high as $74.43 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 143646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.