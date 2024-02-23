Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.62. 1,810,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,958. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $158.27. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.