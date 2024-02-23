Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

