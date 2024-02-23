Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 7,838 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $3,360,750.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $155.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

