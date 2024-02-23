Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

