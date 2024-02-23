Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.19.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.12. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

