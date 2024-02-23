Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valaris by 70.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 212,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Valaris by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 919,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 219.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Valaris Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

