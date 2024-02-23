Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 802,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 120.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

