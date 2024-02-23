AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

