Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn Sells 504 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $13,421.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,992.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 438,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.