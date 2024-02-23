Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $132.93. 372,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,018. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.