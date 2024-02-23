Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

ADBE traded up $13.02 on Friday, reaching $550.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,379. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.90 and its 200 day moving average is $569.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

