ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of ADMA opened at $5.26 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
