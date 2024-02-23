ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 113,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $5.26 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.