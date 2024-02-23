Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.71

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 7755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

