Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 39,092 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Clearwater Paper worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 8.1 %

CLW stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.44. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

