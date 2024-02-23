Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 261,100 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261,100 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $773,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 173,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TransAlta by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TAC. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About TransAlta

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.